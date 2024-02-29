First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Shares Gap Down to $16.84

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.84, but opened at $14.68. First Advantage shares last traded at $15.13, with a volume of 374,415 shares changing hands.

First Advantage Stock Down 7.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Insider Transactions at First Advantage

In related news, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 20,000 shares of First Advantage stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $339,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 696,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,802,251.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Advantage

About First Advantage

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FA. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 3,654.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,027,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,433 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Advantage by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,851,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,948,000 after buying an additional 675,006 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of First Advantage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,816,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Advantage by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,661,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,188,000 after buying an additional 519,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of First Advantage by 385.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 609,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after buying an additional 483,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

