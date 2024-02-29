First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Shares Gap Down to $16.84

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.84, but opened at $14.68. First Advantage shares last traded at $15.13, with a volume of 374,415 shares changing hands.
First Advantage Stock Down 7.5 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Insider Transactions at First Advantage
In related news, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 20,000 shares of First Advantage stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $339,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 696,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,802,251.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Advantage
About First Advantage
First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.
