First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 355.0% from the January 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 258.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 11,186 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 125,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 39.8% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 37,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 10,602 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FAAR traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.34. 15,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,836. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.18. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $25.85 and a 1-year high of $30.75.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.2566 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th.

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

