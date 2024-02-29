First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:FTSM)

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Tuesday, March 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTSM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.62. 896,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,799. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.65. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.40 and a 1 year high of $59.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 40.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

