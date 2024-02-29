First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund stock opened at $8.64 on Thursday. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $8.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.35.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.
