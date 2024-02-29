First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund stock opened at $8.64 on Thursday. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $8.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.35.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FEI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $3,500,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,549,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,530,000 after buying an additional 174,288 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 34.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 582,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after buying an additional 149,568 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 898.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 113,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 101,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 26.1% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 80,765 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

