First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.4% from the January 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.05. 4,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,601. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $64.89 and a 52 week high of $78.88. The firm has a market cap of $160.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.07.

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.5367 per share. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Multi Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index that uses fundamental factors to select and weight value stocks from the Nasdaq US Select Indices. FAB was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

