First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Sets New 12-Month High at $87.61

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $87.61 and last traded at $87.55, with a volume of 13932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.74.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.29.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1658 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

About First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTXL. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 724.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

