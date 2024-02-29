First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Sets New 12-Month High at $87.61

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $87.61 and last traded at $87.55, with a volume of 13932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.74.
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 2.3 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.29.
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1658 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF
About First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF
The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
