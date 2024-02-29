First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.

Get First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund alerts:

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FPL stock opened at $6.94 on Thursday. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $7.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 2.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 69.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 16.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 8,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the first quarter valued at $259,000.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.