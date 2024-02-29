First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Stock Performance
Shares of FPL stock opened at $6.94 on Thursday. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $7.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.66.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Amazon Stock: Why it’s Finally Included in the Dow Index
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- CarGurus Stock is Set for a Rally This Quarter, Above all Peers
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- The iShares Russell 2000 ETF Edges Closer to Major Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.