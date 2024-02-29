First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,527 shares during the quarter. Richardson Electronics comprises 1.7% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. owned 3.10% of Richardson Electronics worth $4,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 274,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 40,651 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 46.2% during the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 690,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after acquiring an additional 218,244 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management increased its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 32.2% in the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 23,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its position in Richardson Electronics by 34.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Richardson Electronics Trading Up 1.3 %

RELL stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $8.79. 82,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,795. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $23.36. The stock has a market cap of $125.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average of $11.38.

Richardson Electronics Announces Dividend

Richardson Electronics ( NASDAQ:RELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.14). Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $44.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Richardson Electronics, Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 35.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Richardson Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Richardson Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Richardson Electronics

In related news, Director Kenneth Halverson purchased 2,500 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $25,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $25,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

