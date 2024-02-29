First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Has $17.37 Million Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,126 shares during the period. Vistra comprises approximately 5.9% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $17,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VST. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the second quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 311.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vistra Price Performance

NYSE VST traded up $1.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.54. 10,144,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,915,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.27. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.96. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $55.98.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VST. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Vistra from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

