First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. decreased its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,915 shares during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage comprises about 2.0% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. owned 0.34% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $5,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGM traded up $3.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $178.87. 102,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 12-month low of $122.10 and a 12-month high of $198.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.23.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The credit services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $354.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.86 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 14.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.83%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy segments. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

