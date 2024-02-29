First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 817,442 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 62,015 shares during the period. Superior Group of Companies comprises about 2.2% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings in Superior Group of Companies were worth $6,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 68.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 6.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 322.2% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

SGC stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.37. The company had a trading volume of 25,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,631. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average of $10.89. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 119.15%.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to retail, hotel, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries.

