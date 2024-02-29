First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Sells 12,354 Shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. trimmed its position in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,354 shares during the quarter. Northwest Pipe comprises approximately 3.2% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. owned 3.07% of Northwest Pipe worth $9,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NWPX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Northwest Pipe during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Northwest Pipe by 1,429.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Northwest Pipe by 268.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Northwest Pipe by 127.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Northwest Pipe by 1,035.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a "c+" rating to a "b-" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Northwest Pipe stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $29.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,449. The firm has a market cap of $298.60 million, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.33. Northwest Pipe has a one year low of $25.58 and a one year high of $40.60.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure engineered steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

