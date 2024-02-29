Fortitude Gold (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Shares Down 2.6%

Shares of Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Free Report) were down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 4.38 and last traded at 4.47. Approximately 94,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 118,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at 4.59.

Fortitude Gold Stock Down 1.6 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 5.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of 5.86.

Fortitude Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.81%.

About Fortitude Gold

Fortitude Gold Corporation, a mining company, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects. The company's principal property is the Isabella Pearl mine project covering an area of 9,777 acres located in the Mineral County, Nevada. It also holds 100% interest in the Dauntless gold property located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and Intrepid claim package located in Mineral County, Nevada.

