freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Short Interest Update

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, a growth of 275.0% from the January 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of FRTAF stock remained flat at $26.01 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. freenet has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $26.01.

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. The Mobile Communications segment engages in the marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks; and selling and distribution of mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle.

