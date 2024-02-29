freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Short Interest Update

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, a growth of 275.0% from the January 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of FRTAF stock remained flat at $26.01 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. freenet has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $26.01.
