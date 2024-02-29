Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Frontdoor had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 162.33%. The business had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Frontdoor updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Frontdoor Price Performance

Frontdoor stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.00. The company had a trading volume of 515,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,649. Frontdoor has a fifty-two week low of $24.98 and a fifty-two week high of $38.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.94.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Institutional Trading of Frontdoor

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTDR. State Street Corp boosted its position in Frontdoor by 110.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,943,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,879,000 after buying an additional 1,541,616 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 191.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,142,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,001 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 15.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,758,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,788 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the first quarter valued at $27,880,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,891,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,147,000 after acquiring an additional 769,145 shares during the last quarter.

Frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.