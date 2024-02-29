FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Insider Daniel Pietrzak Acquires 7,300 Shares

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $136,729.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 39,800 shares in the company, valued at $745,454. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

NYSE:FSK traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.87. 2,621,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,333. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.28.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 38.03%. The company had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.57%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FSK shares. Hovde Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.50 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FS KKR Capital

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 19.1% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 157,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 25,243 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,997,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,012,000 after purchasing an additional 66,636 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $676,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,576,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,510,000. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Articles

