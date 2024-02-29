Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $22.63

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.63 and last traded at $22.63, with a volume of 390048 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLGT. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics Price Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a market cap of $668.45 million, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.67.

In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $49,047.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 385,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,617,868.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $39,618.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,682.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $49,047.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 385,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,617,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,216 shares of company stock valued at $672,105. 31.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fulgent Genetics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 263.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 35,904 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,416,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,942,000 after purchasing an additional 22,480 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 275,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,974,000 after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

About Fulgent Genetics

(Get Free Report)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and next generation sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, cardiovascular genetics, reproductive health, and neurodegenerative genetics, as well as pharmacogenetic tests.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.