Fusion Capital LLC Acquires 13,644 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Fusion Capital LLC increased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 167,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,644 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 2.6% of Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.53.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.52. 41,061,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,969,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.32. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10. The company has a market capitalization of $271.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

