Fusion Capital LLC Acquires 730 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Fusion Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for about 3.8% of Fusion Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the second quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.3% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 14,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAT traded up $4.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $333.96. 2,699,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,637,143. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $303.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.68. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.04 and a twelve month high of $334.89. The stock has a market cap of $170.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 25.82%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.78.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $3,101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,774,001.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,886,667.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,769 shares of company stock worth $14,509,306. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

