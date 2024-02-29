Fusion Capital LLC Has $327,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Fusion Capital LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 279,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,649,000 after buying an additional 12,879 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $180,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $327,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

SPTM traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.31. 526,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,655. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $47.01 and a 1-year high of $62.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.01.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

