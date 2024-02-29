Fusion Capital LLC Has $612,000 Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Fusion Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of META. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in Meta Platforms by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META traded up $6.11 on Thursday, reaching $490.13. The stock had a trading volume of 17,706,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,834,166. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.43 and a fifty-two week high of $494.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $409.08 and a 200-day moving average of $346.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.47, for a total transaction of $9,060,071.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.47, for a total value of $9,060,071.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.98, for a total value of $180,542.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,519,327.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,171,910 shares of company stock worth $484,223,010 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on META. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.53.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

