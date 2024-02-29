Fusion Capital LLC Invests $201,000 in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Fusion Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,527 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,701,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,901,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $170.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.63 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.66.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 31.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

