Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.32

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.32 and last traded at $20.27, with a volume of 443235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.96.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GNK. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $115.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.54 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a positive return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is -193.55%.

In related news, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total transaction of $119,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,803.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 35,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $706,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,240,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $119,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,803.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,200. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 1,632.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

