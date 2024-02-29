Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Issues Earnings Results

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 36.36% and a negative net margin of 272.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

DNA stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.50. The company had a trading volume of 20,451,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,538,432. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.57. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $2.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on DNA. Raymond James cut shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. BTIG Research cut shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $1.25 to $1.10 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Insider Activity at Ginkgo Bioworks

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 39,569 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $47,878.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 761,737 shares in the company, valued at $921,701.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 39,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $47,878.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 761,737 shares in the company, valued at $921,701.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $67,393.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,374,554 shares in the company, valued at $22,150,451.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 593,120 shares of company stock valued at $870,946 over the last quarter. 15.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ginkgo Bioworks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 11.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 159,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 6,959 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 8.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 102,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 7,651 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 16.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 7,856 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 183,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 8,445 shares during the period. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

