Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.300-1.400 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Global Net Lease also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.30-1.40 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on GNL shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Global Net Lease to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of GNL traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $7.22. The stock had a trading volume of 991,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,114. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.19. Global Net Lease has a 12-month low of $6.83 and a 12-month high of $14.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.354 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.61%. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently -82.08%.

In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $1,335,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,255,042 shares in the company, valued at $37,869,873.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $1,335,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,255,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,869,873.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 220,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $2,207,845.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,405,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,094,470.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 571,978 shares of company stock worth $5,362,151 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,932,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,627,000 after buying an additional 3,162,310 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,140,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,640,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,457,000 after purchasing an additional 839,449 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,708,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,416,000 after purchasing an additional 774,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 443.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 872,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 712,141 shares in the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

