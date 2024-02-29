Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Short Interest Up 373.3% in February

Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 373.3% from the January 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Global X Clean Tech ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:CTEC traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.06. 5,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,720. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average is $10.22. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.10 million, a P/E ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Global X Clean Tech ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This is a positive change from Global X Clean Tech ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTEC. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF by 271.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF by 1,167.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter.

The Global X CleanTech ETF (CTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global CleanTech index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global companies involved in the development and production of technologies that reduce negative impact on the environment. CTEC was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

