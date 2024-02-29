Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Trading 1.2% Higher

Shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Get Free Report) rose 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.66 and last traded at $23.54. Approximately 5,639 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 12,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.26.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $28.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.48.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.382 per share. This is a positive change from Global X Thematic Growth ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXTG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 43.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 15,945 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,727,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 139.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 43,825 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 72.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 130,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 54,761 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period.

The Global X Thematic Growth ETF (GXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Thematic Growth index. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds providing global equity exposure todisruptive-growth trends. Selectionisbased ona quantitativemethodologyemphasizingrealized sales growth.

