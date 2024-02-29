Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Trading 1.2% Higher

Shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Get Free Report) rose 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.66 and last traded at $23.54. Approximately 5,639 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 12,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.26.
Global X Thematic Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
The firm has a market cap of $28.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.48.
Global X Thematic Growth ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.382 per share. This is a positive change from Global X Thematic Growth ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.
Global X Thematic Growth ETF Company Profile
The Global X Thematic Growth ETF (GXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Thematic Growth index. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds providing global equity exposure todisruptive-growth trends. Selectionisbased ona quantitativemethodologyemphasizingrealized sales growth.
