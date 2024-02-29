Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG) Trading Down 0.4%

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.47 and last traded at $2.51. Approximately 21,408 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 630,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

Glory Star New Media Group Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.56.

Institutional Trading of Glory Star New Media Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shah Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Glory Star New Media Group by 13.4% during the third quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 11,216,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,628 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD boosted its position in Glory Star New Media Group by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 4,241,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after acquiring an additional 548,068 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Glory Star New Media Group by 431.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 296,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 240,960 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Glory Star New Media Group by 652.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 207,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Glory Star New Media Group by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 21,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Glory Star New Media Group Company Profile

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides advertisement and content production services in the People's Republic of China. The company also engages in mobile and online advertising, and media and entertainment businesses. In addition, it operates CHEERS app, an e-commerce platform that allows users to access online store, live streaming, series TV shows, and online games, as well as online short videos, variety shows, and dramas.

