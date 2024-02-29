Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $44.22

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.22 and last traded at $44.22, with a volume of 637 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.90.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.71. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.01.

About Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. 1000 Equity ETF (GUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive GBS United States 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 US large-cap companies selected and weighted by market-cap. GUSA was launched on Apr 5, 2022 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

