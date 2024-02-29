Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIXW) Short Interest Up 274.3% in February

Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIXW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 274.3% from the January 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gores Holdings IX

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gores Holdings IX by 29.6% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 246,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 56,347 shares during the period. Gritstone Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gores Holdings IX by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gritstone Asset Management LLC now owns 152,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42,185 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Gores Holdings IX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $381,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings IX during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings IX during the first quarter worth about $36,000.

Gores Holdings IX Trading Down 13.9 %

GHIXW stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.26. 10,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,600. Gores Holdings IX has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.16.

Gores Holdings IX Company Profile

Gores Holdings IX, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

