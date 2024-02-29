Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) is SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd.’s 2nd Largest Position

SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. lowered its stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 624,175,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,090,032 shares during the quarter. Grab comprises about 18.2% of SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Grab worth $2,209,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GRAB. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Grab during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Grab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Grab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in Grab in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Grab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GRAB traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,958,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,987,408. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.32. Grab Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $3.92. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Grab had a negative net margin of 18.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GRAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.60 to $3.80 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Grab from $4.50 to $4.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.81.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

