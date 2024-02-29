Graco (NYSE:GGG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $90.56

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $90.56 and last traded at $90.53, with a volume of 223416 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GGG has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.80.

Graco Trading Up 1.4 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.81.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Graco had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $566.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $565.86 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.69%.

Insider Transactions at Graco

In other news, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $1,350,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,303,493.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Graco news, insider Anthony J. Gargano sold 1,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $122,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,697 shares in the company, valued at $501,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $1,350,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,303,493.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,138 shares of company stock worth $4,418,008 over the last three months. 2.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graco

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 21.8% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 64.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 5.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 0.9% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

