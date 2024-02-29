Greif (NYSE:GEF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.07, Briefing.com reports. Greif had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE GEF traded up $2.85 on Thursday, hitting $63.81. 198,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,335. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.67 and a 200-day moving average of $66.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Greif has a 52 week low of $57.38 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Greif’s payout ratio is presently 33.82%.

In other news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.59 per share, for a total transaction of $47,313.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 112,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,614,689.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEF. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in Greif in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Greif by 326.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Greif during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Greif during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Greif by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Greif in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Greif from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

