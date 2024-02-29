Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 517,900 shares, an increase of 159.9% from the January 31st total of 199,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 40.1 days.

Grupo México Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GMBXF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.88. 4,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,849. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.77. Grupo México has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $5.63.

Get Grupo México alerts:

About Grupo México

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Grupo México, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, cargo transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, Transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.