Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 517,900 shares, an increase of 159.9% from the January 31st total of 199,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 40.1 days.
Grupo México Price Performance
OTCMKTS:GMBXF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.88. 4,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,849. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.77. Grupo México has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $5.63.
About Grupo México
