GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,800 shares, an increase of 399.0% from the January 31st total of 20,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of GSE Systems from $3.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.
Shares of GVP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.10. The company had a trading volume of 80,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,124. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. GSE Systems has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $11.30.
GSE Systems, Inc provides professional and technical engineering services, staffing services, and simulation software to power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Workforce Solutions. The Engineering segment provides various technical engineering services for ASME programs; and simulation software and services, including operator training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.
