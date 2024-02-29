GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,800 shares, an increase of 399.0% from the January 31st total of 20,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of GSE Systems from $3.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GSE Systems

GSE Systems Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in GSE Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSE Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSE Systems by 207.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 127,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 85,783 shares during the last quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GSE Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSE Systems by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 869,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 26,435 shares during the last quarter. 21.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GVP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.10. The company had a trading volume of 80,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,124. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. GSE Systems has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $11.30.

GSE Systems Company Profile

GSE Systems, Inc provides professional and technical engineering services, staffing services, and simulation software to power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Workforce Solutions. The Engineering segment provides various technical engineering services for ASME programs; and simulation software and services, including operator training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

