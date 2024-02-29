Hammond Power Solutions (OTCMKTS:HMDPF) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$85.04 and last traded at C$84.50. 883 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 1,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$81.41.

Hammond Power Solutions Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$69.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$54.44.

Hammond Power Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.111 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This is an increase from Hammond Power Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.11. Hammond Power Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 58.97%.

Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of various transformers in Canada, the United States, Mexico, India, and internationally. It offers custom electrical magnetics, cast resin, custom liquid filled distribution and power transformers, standard electrical transformers, and wound magnetic products.

