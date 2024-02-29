HarbourVest Global Private Equity (OTCMKTS:HVPQF) Trading Down 4.9%

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HVPQF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.00 and last traded at $29.00. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.50.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.49.

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. specializes in primary, secondary, and direct co-investments as well as fund of funds investments. For fund of funds investments, it prefers to invest in private equity funds and invests in HarbourVest funds. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth primarily through investments in private market assets.

