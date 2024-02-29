Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:HFGO) Shares Up 0%

Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:HFGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.95 and last traded at $18.95. 256 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $18.94.

Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $115.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after buying an additional 25,084 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 491,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 102,409 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $394,000.

About Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF

The Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF (HFGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an active, non-transparent fund that invests in large-cap stocks that are perceived to exhibit long-term growth potential. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. HFGO was launched on Nov 9, 2021 and is managed by Hartford.

