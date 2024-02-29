Head to Head Analysis: CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF) versus Lazard (NYSE:LAZ)

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report) and Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

CI Financial has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lazard has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Profitability

This table compares CI Financial and Lazard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI Financial 0.21% 37.44% 5.46% Lazard -2.93% 16.43% 1.66%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

0.0% of CI Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.6% of Lazard shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Lazard shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CI Financial and Lazard, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI Financial 0 3 0 0 2.00 Lazard 1 1 4 0 2.50

Lazard has a consensus target price of $43.67, indicating a potential upside of 13.30%. Given Lazard’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lazard is more favorable than CI Financial.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CI Financial and Lazard’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CI Financial $2.03 billion 0.95 $3.72 million ($0.02) -619.69 Lazard $2.52 billion 1.73 -$75.48 million ($0.97) -39.73

CI Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lazard. CI Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lazard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

CI Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Lazard pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. CI Financial pays out -2,948.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lazard pays out -206.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Lazard beats CI Financial on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CI Financial

(Get Free Report)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1965 and is based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices in Vancouver, Canada; Calgary, Canada; and Montreal, Canada.

About Lazard

(Get Free Report)

Lazard, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients across various industry areas, including consumers, financial institutions, healthcare and life sciences, industrials, power and energy/infrastructure, and real estate, as well as technology, telecommunication, and media and entertainment. The Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions, and investment and wealth management services in equity and fixed income strategies; asset allocation strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard, Inc. was founded in 1848 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.