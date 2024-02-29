Head-To-Head Review: InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) & Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) and InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Agios Pharmaceuticals and InflaRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agios Pharmaceuticals -1,312.64% -38.08% -33.69% InflaRx N/A -33.62% -30.53%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.2% of InflaRx shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Agios Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of InflaRx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agios Pharmaceuticals 0 2 2 0 2.50 InflaRx 0 0 3 1 3.25

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Agios Pharmaceuticals and InflaRx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $33.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.68%. InflaRx has a consensus price target of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 555.43%. Given InflaRx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe InflaRx is more favorable than Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Risk & Volatility

Agios Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InflaRx has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Agios Pharmaceuticals and InflaRx’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agios Pharmaceuticals $26.82 million 67.71 -$352.09 million ($6.34) -5.10 InflaRx N/A N/A -$31.07 million ($0.74) -2.41

InflaRx has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Agios Pharmaceuticals. Agios Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InflaRx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

InflaRx beats Agios Pharmaceuticals on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About InflaRx

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is vilobelimab, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasm antibody associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease that is in Phase II trial; to treat pyoderma gangraenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder that is in Phase IIa exploratory study; and for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor resistant/refractory locally advanced or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma that is in Phase II clinical development stage. The company also develops INF904, an oral, small molecule drug candidate for the chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases; and IFX002 that is in pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd.; and clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Merck & Co. Inc. The company was formerly known as Fireman B.V. and changed its name to InflaRx N.V. in 2017. InflaRx N.V. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

