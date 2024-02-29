Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Insider Andrew M. Brophy Sells 1,125 Shares

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) insider Andrew M. Brophy sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $14,152.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,381.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of HCSG stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,068,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,131. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $15.97. The company has a market cap of $938.88 million, a P/E ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.45.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $423.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HCSG shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCSG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,361,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,282,000 after purchasing an additional 38,147 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 14,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

