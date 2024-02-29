Hedera (HBAR) Price Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC on major exchanges. Hedera has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion and $194.95 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00068028 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00021262 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00019038 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00006445 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00007922 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,685,311,911 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,680,377,930.339474 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.1156909 USD and is up 2.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 227 active market(s) with $266,563,297.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

