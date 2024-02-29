Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.36 to $0.41 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.6 billion to $7.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.12 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.82 to $1.92 EPS.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

HPE traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.23. 26,421,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,479,262. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The company has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.32.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 33.77%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HPE

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 26,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $419,860.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,909.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 50,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $845,677.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,834.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 26,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $419,860.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,909.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,141 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,720,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,218,000 after acquiring an additional 13,891 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 182,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 171,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 8,345 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 46,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.