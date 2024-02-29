Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Holley had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Holley updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Holley Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE HLLY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.20. 196,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 3.43. Holley has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $8.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.98 million, a PE ratio of 147.33 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Holley alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Holley

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLLY. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Holley by 40.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,820,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280,253 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Holley by 38.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,704,000 after buying an additional 801,808 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Holley by 360.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after buying an additional 569,220 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Holley by 13.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,472,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,204,000 after buying an additional 405,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Holley by 465.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 430,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after buying an additional 354,037 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Holley from $8.25 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Holley from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Holley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Holley in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Holley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HLLY

About Holley

(Get Free Report)

Holley Inc operates as designer, marketer, and manufacturer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.