Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, a growth of 389.4% from the January 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 922,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Stock Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:HKXCY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.74. The stock had a trading volume of 85,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,764. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.80. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a one year low of $28.43 and a one year high of $44.91.

Get Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing alerts:

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.