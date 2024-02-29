Hour Loop, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOUR) Short Interest Up 156.3% in February

Hour Loop, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 156.3% from the January 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hour Loop Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ HOUR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.33. 10,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,576. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.44. Hour Loop has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $4.89. The firm has a market cap of $46.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hour Loop

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hour Loop stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Hour Loop, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOUR – Free Report) by 271.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Hour Loop were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hour Loop Company Profile

Hour Loop, Inc, an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparel, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com and third-party marketplaces. Hour Loop, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

