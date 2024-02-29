HP (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Gap Down to $28.72

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.72, but opened at $27.86. HP shares last traded at $28.07, with a volume of 2,718,218 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HPQ. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. HSBC upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

HP Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.65. The stock has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.04.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HP

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HP during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in HP by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in HP during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Motco grew its holdings in HP by 84.4% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

