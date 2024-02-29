Huabao International (OTCMKTS:HUIHY) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.12

Huabao International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HUIHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.12 and last traded at $15.12, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.12.

Huabao International Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.62.

About Huabao International

Huabao International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, produces, distributes, and sells flavours and fragrances, aroma and tobacco raw materials, and condiment products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Flavours and Fragrances, Tobacco Raw Materials, Aroma Raw Materials, and Condiment.

