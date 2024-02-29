Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Raises Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 1.9% of Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 88.2% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.5% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 20,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Grace & Mercy Foundation Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $2,346,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 173.0% during the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 646,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,157,000 after acquiring an additional 409,543 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $128.67. The stock had a trading volume of 9,299,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,986,360. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $667.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.52. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $81.21 and a 52-week high of $135.17.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 38.80%. Analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.4408 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.54%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

