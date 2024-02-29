ICON Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $33.54 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. In the last seven days, ICON has traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a market cap of $281.67 million and approximately $33.54 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000468 BTC on exchanges.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 981,239,013 coins. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 981,034,748.5539585 with 981,051,067.2966872 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.27518493 USD and is up 1.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $30,464,585.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.